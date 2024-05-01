RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 178.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

PLD stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.88. 5,503,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.92.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

