RB Capital Management LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. 2,453,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,353. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
