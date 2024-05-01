RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 69,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 20,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $5.92 on Wednesday, hitting $135.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,616,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,185. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.30 and a 200 day moving average of $131.37.

Insider Activity

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,698. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

