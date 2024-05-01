RB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,727,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $819.48. 289,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,053. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $956.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $880.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $754.61.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $26,229,683 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

