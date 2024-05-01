RB Capital Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $171.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,667. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $176.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.