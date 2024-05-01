ReddCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $70.31 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00138017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010174 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012117 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000146 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

