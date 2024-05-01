Relx Plc (LON:REL) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 41.80 Per Share

Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 41.80 ($0.53) per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Relx Stock Performance

LON REL opened at GBX 3,292 ($41.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,513.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,379.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,193.58. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 2,414 ($30.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,531.81 ($44.36).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,770 ($47.36) to GBX 4,100 ($51.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($41.45) to GBX 3,500 ($43.96) in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Relx news, insider Alistair R. Cox bought 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,229 ($40.56) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632.70 ($66,113.18). 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Dividend History for Relx (LON:REL)

