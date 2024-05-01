Relx Plc to Issue Dividend of $41.80 (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 41.80 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Relx Trading Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. Relx has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18.
About Relx
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.