Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $213.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $211.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RSG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

RSG traded down $5.70 on Wednesday, hitting $186.00. 3,228,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.85 and a 200-day moving average of $171.47. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

