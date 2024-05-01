Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s current price.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of QSR traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,518. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.52. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,773,652.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,975,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,773,652.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,975,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,759 shares in the company, valued at $31,299,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

