Reviewing PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) & Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLYW)

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) and Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PetMed Express and Leafly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetMed Express $256.86 million 0.33 $5.14 million ($0.39) -10.15 Leafly $42.25 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

PetMed Express has higher revenue and earnings than Leafly.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

73.3% of PetMed Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of PetMed Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PetMed Express and Leafly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetMed Express -2.92% -1.25% -0.75% Leafly N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PetMed Express and Leafly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetMed Express 1 0 1 0 2.00 Leafly 0 0 0 0 N/A

PetMed Express currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 234.60%. Given PetMed Express’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PetMed Express is more favorable than Leafly.

Summary

PetMed Express beats Leafly on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, and other pet supplies. It sells its products through its Internet website; mobile app; customer support center; and direct mail/print, which includes brochures and postcards, as well as television advertising under the 1-800-PetMeds, PetCare Rx, and PetMeds brands. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

