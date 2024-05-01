Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 17 Per Share

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Robert Walters Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON RWA opened at GBX 400 ($5.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £289.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,137.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 406.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. Robert Walters has a 52-week low of GBX 344 ($4.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 490 ($6.16).

Insider Activity at Robert Walters

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of £27,230 ($34,204.25). Corporate insiders own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

