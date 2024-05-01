Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Up 1.9%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.75. 4,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 10,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

Robex Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$232.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.16.

Robex Resources Company Profile

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

