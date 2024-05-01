Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.60

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 1087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.
Ryman Healthcare Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12.
About Ryman Healthcare
Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ryman Healthcare
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.