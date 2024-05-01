Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.18

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 5700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Sabre Gold Mines Trading Down 5.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

