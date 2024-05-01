Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $268.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $260.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.65. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.76 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total transaction of $4,287,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,581,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,768,866.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 610,793 shares of company stock worth $179,074,618. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

