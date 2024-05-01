Sapient Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in CoStar Group by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 71,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 267,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 179,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2,515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,953. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.96.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.