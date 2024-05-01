Sapient Capital LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.06. The stock had a trading volume of 484,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,533. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

