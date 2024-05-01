Sapient Capital LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 5.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 233.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

