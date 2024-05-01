Sapient Capital LLC Sells 393 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,232,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average of $113.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $132.77.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

