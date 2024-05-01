Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,962,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,227,247 shares.The stock last traded at $51.01 and had previously closed at $51.02.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 93.9% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 916,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,296,000 after buying an additional 444,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 17,828 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 53,673 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.