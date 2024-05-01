Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,998,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,418. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.