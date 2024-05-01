Searle & CO. Buys New Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.14.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.18. 1,848,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,811. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.50 and a 200-day moving average of $318.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.