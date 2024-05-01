Searle & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Searle & CO. cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32,907.5% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 380,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,208,000 after purchasing an additional 379,094 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 296,654 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,481,000 after purchasing an additional 266,468 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,207,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,187,000 after buying an additional 193,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.50.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $211.75. The company had a trading volume of 909,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

