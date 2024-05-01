Searle & CO. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Searle & CO. decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,354,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 706,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,866,000 after purchasing an additional 98,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 138,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.05. 599,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,947. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $188.23.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

