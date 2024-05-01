Searle & CO. Has $274,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,198. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

