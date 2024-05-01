Searle & CO. Has $533,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.82. 668,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,880. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

