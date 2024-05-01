Searle & CO. Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.57.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMP stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $413.44. The stock had a trading volume of 488,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,711. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.75. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.85 and a 1 year high of $440.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,326 shares of company stock worth $29,775,593 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

