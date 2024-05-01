Searle & CO. Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

TRV stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.15. 1,139,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,681 shares of company stock worth $14,427,504 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

