Seaview Investment Managers LLC Buys 750 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after acquiring an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after buying an additional 101,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 205,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,331,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,790.36.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $1,456.51. 526,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,878. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,505.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,535.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

