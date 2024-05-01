Seaview Investment Managers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,926 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 2.8% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $210,540,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,313.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,440,210,000 after buying an additional 714,370 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $73,906,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 442,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 382,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after buying an additional 335,338 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $2.57 on Wednesday, reaching $231.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,140,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $240.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.71.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,891 shares of company stock worth $44,373,196 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

