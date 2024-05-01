Seaview Investment Managers LLC Lowers Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 3.1% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $7,599,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.2 %

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.