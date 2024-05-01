Seaview Investment Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,000. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 2.1% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.24. 5,192,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,875. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The company has a market capitalization of $579.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

