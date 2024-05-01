Senior plc (LON:SNR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.70 Per Share

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Senior Stock Performance

LON SNR opened at GBX 164.15 ($2.06) on Wednesday. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 146.80 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 184 ($2.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £677.38 million, a PE ratio of 2,351.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 167.14.

Get Senior alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Senior news, insider David Squires sold 266,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.17), for a total value of £460,624.61 ($578,601.44). Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.