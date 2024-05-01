Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Insider Sells $29,188.00 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SXT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.64. 237,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,347. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,486.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

