Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.800 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.40. 1,950,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,359,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $3,469,402.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

