Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Earnings Results

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Co. International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-3.80 EPS.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.06. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Service Co. International

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,674,478.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,906 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.