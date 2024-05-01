Short Interest in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Decreases By 6.2%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,730,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 14,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 11.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 65.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.33. 1,770,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.88. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

