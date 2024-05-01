Short Interest in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Rises By 9.5%

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 673,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.75. 695,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,853. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Amdocs by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 899,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,005,000 after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Amdocs by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 388,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

