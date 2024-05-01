Short Interest in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expands By 14.6%

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ASGN to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Get ASGN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASGN

ASGN Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $95.56. 121,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.82. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.50. ASGN has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,218.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $730,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,218.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,846 shares of company stock worth $1,029,157. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 543,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52,516 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.