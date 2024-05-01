Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Rises By 13.9%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLDO remained flat at $6.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,112. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

