Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Rises By 13.9%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCLDO remained flat at $6.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,112. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.
CareCloud Company Profile
