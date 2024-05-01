Short Interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Declines By 9.3%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,290,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 31,190,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 15,883,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,980,271. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,917.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,640 and sold 221,066 shares valued at $4,464,688. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

