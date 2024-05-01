Short Interest in Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Rises By 8.0%

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Colruyt Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. 2,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040. Colruyt Group has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.
About Colruyt Group
