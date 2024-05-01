Short Interest in Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Rises By 8.0%

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Colruyt Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. 2,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040. Colruyt Group has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

