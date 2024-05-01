Short Interest in Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Expands By 6.9%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.3 days.
Coveo Solutions Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CVOSF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.
