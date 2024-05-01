Short Interest in CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Grows By 11.6%

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 35,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CytoMed Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GDTC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,065. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CytoMed Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile

Featured Stories

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

