Short Interest in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Declines By 6.2%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 20.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 427,163 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in DouYu International by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 832,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 193,912 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International Price Performance

NASDAQ DOYU traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. 23,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,230. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $276.61 million, a P/E ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 0.61%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

