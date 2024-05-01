Short Interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Rises By 13.0%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,960,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 13,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. 5,503,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.32. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 13.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 1,619.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,775,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 332,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

EQX has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

