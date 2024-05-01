Short Interest in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Grows By 5.9%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,420,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 46,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GERN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 16,905,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,353,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.62. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Geron by 46.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657,619 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Geron by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 27,225,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,843,000 after buying an additional 3,081,611 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its holdings in Geron by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 10,712,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,191 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Geron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 342,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 20.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 784,822 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

