Short Interest in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Grows By 10.7%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ GHRS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 117,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,173. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. GH Research has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $621.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.84.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 53.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,327,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after buying an additional 1,158,172 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GH Research by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 133,804 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in GH Research by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in GH Research by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

