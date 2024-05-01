Short Interest in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Grows By 10.7%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
GH Research Price Performance
NASDAQ GHRS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 117,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,173. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. GH Research has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $621.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.84.
GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of GH Research
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GHRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GH Research
About GH Research
GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GH Research
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.