Short Interest in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Drops By 7.7%

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blockchain Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 75,909 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 125.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blockchain Acquisition alerts:

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBBK stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,033. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.